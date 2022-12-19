Billings opts for no new debt as it tackles a ballooning budget for building out the Stillwater

Billings will get creative with its budget, including selling off some property, as officials work to avoid taking on new debt and still come up with the roughly $30 million it needs to make its new city hall habitable.

"We went through almost every scenario we could think of," said council member Mike Boyett, who served on the committee tasked with closing the funding gap.

Construction costs to build out the Stillwater building as Billings' New City Hall have nearly doubled in the last year and City Council has been working to find ways to cover the anticipated increase.

Much of the price increase has come from steady and steep inflation of construction materials since the pandemic.

The complete build-out of the Stillwater building — which will include courtrooms for Municipal Court, police headquarters, offices for the majority of city departments and new council chambers — is projected to cost roughly $30 million. A year ago the price tag was $16.1 million. The city purchased the building for $13.5 million.

To close the gap, city staff recommended one-time or short-term cuts to parts of the budget and reallocating those funds to the project rather than entering into long-term debt financing. As part of the financial plan, they've also recommended delaying for a year various payments the city makes to itself and putting those funds toward the Stillwater.

Specifically, Billings will pause for a year paying into the city's equipment replacement programs. It will also use the funds that sit idle when city staff positions across the city go unfilled.

That said, Mayor Bill Cole along with the city's finance director, Andy Zoeller, stressed that the city would not actively hold positions open as a way to fund New City Hall.

The city will also grab funds leftover from the recent purchase of the Heights' new fire station and allocate funds from the revenue generated from marijuana sales and the cell tower leases the city has.

The biggest chunk — $4.5 million to $7 million — is the most speculative; it comes from real estate.

The city is selling a chunk of its property downtown, including current City Hall at the corner of North 27th Street North and 3rd Avenue North, the retail office space on the ground floor of Park 1, the city's parking garage on 3rd Avenue North between North 29th and North 30th Streets, and the parking lots owned by the city on either side of the Burger Dive on 200 block of 27th Street.