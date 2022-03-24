Billings organizer launches major Metaverse charity event

Sullivan Huebner, a Billings local, launched one of the first long-form “Metaverse” charity events on Sunday, March 20.

Huebner, an employee of Canadian startup XPR Labs, began planning the event as the Russia-Ukraine war began in late February. “I realized that we had the power to do something to help,” he said, “so I just decided that we were going to do it.”

At that time, Huebner had already spent nearly a year networking with performers, artists, and event organizers specializing in virtual reality performances. His employer, XPR Labs, also hosts a division specializing in producing VR events and Metaverse platforms, so a unique opportunity was born — why not bring as many VR artists and performers together as possible, and produce a livestreamed charity concert?

The show would run in the popular social VR platform VRChat, thanks to the high number of organizers, performers, and venues available there. “It made sense to keep the show in familiar territory,” said Huebner. “We’ve been doing events here for over a year, so we know all of the ins and outs of doing this kind of show in this kind of platform.”

Over the course of four weeks, Huebner partnered with six other event organization groups, signed over 40 performers, and started setting goals — the event would run for 12 hours, featuring performers in rapid succession, and try to bring in at least $5,000. The show rapidly picked up a name — “Love Always Wins: Project Hope” — and aimed to send aid to Ukrainian refugees.

“As far as we know, this is the first event of its kind,” he said. While other charity events have been conducted in VR, few have reached the scale or level of organization as this campaign. “We wanted to keep our target low and reasonable, but still high enough to make an impact.”

And make an impact it did — the livestream drew a steady audience of 130 viewers throughout the entire show, keeping it in the top six streams running in VRChat. By the final hour, over $4,500 had been raised, but donations were starting to taper off.

“At that point, we thought we were going to miss our goal by just five percent, in the final sprint,” said Huebner. “Then we caught a huge windfall — one of our performers, CharmingJo, dropped by and saved the day.”

CharmingJo, a South Korean musician and YouTuber with over 700 thousand subscribers, attended as the last act of the show. With him, he brought over 400 new live viewers for the stream. Between the influx of viewers and the renewed generosity of the others, the charity goal was reached with minutes to spare.

At the end of the show, the final total for the campaign was announced: $5,182.42.

“It’s not that big of a number, all things considered,” said Huebner. “But, more than anything, it’s proof that the communities in VR can do big things when they band together.”

All of the proceeds were donated directly to Project Hope, a charitable organization providing emergency aid to refugees escaping the Ukrainian war-zone.

