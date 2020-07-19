Billings, other Montana schools begin paying for some students' home internet amid remote shift

Billings has paid for fewer than 20 families' internet access so far at a cost of about $6,000. In Missoula, that figure is higher; the district paid for about about 125 hot spots that cost about $21,000. Great Falls plans to deploy hot spots beginning in August or September.

The superintendents of the three districts were part of a joint effort with internet service providers during the spring to examine options for getting internet to students.

“By law we have to provide an education, and ethically it’s the right thing to do,” said Billings superintendent Greg Upham. If students don't have internet access, “I think that creates inequity.”

That, like all line-items in an education budget, is limited by the available funding. Should that number and its associated cost mushroom, it becomes more difficult to justify alongside other more entrenched educational priorities.

Upham returned to a frequent talking point about finances; that state legislators need to update the school funding formula to reflect schools' current needs with dedicated funding.

Schools can offer technology levies to local voters, asking for more tax money that would directly support school tech efforts. In Great Falls, the last one offered failed.