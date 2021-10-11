Billings overwhelmingly approves buying the Stillwater building

Committing nearly $30 million for the building left a number of council members and city residents anxious. In all, $20 million for the project will come from the city's financial reserves, leaving the city with the minimum $12 million it keeps on hand to ensure a strong municipal bond rating.

Some council members worried about where that would leave the city should a serious budget shortfall arise.

"We are reducing our options," said Mayor Bill Cole. "There's no question about that."

Should the city be confronted with a shortfall, council would likely have to direct city staff to pare down the list of maintenance and upgrades they have planned for the Stillwater.

Discussion of a potential budget shortfall came up because the city is seeking $7.1 million public safety mill levy from voters in November to shore up and expand services for police, fire and municipal court. If voters reject the levy, the city will be left with few options for boosting public safety services in town.

But part of the drive to purchase the Stillwater now is because the city can do it with money it has on hand rather than with money it would have to borrow, said city administrator Chris Kukulski.