Billings Parks and Rec announces new pool schedule

Billings Parks and Rec announces new pool schedule

Rose Park Pool

Feet can be seen through a large splash as a kid reaches the bottom of a water slide at the Rose Park Pool in Billings on Friday, June 5, 2020. Billings city pools opened this week.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

The Billings Parks and Recreation Department has announced changes to the pool schedule following the earlier start to the 2020 school year.

Due to the Montana University System moving the beginning of college classes ahead two weeks, and the Montana High School Association implementing new health and safety standards for the fall season, city pools will be without lifeguards earlier than anticipated.

The wading pools at Pioneer and Hawthorne closed for the season on Aug. 9. The South Park Pool will stay open through Aug. 16, but will be closed daily at 4 p.m. Rose Park Pool will remain open until Aug. 23, but will now be closing daily at 7 p.m.

