Billings Parks and Recreation struggles to find enough seasonal employees

Last spring the city scrambled to hire on enough lifeguards as questions of whether the pools would be able open in the midst of the pandemic weren't answered until two weeks before the start of the season.

Many of the guards the city brought on were college kids who had worked at the pool when they were in high school, a group of potential workers easily accessible to the city.

Bentz enjoyed the environment. She had just finished her sophomore year and the college-aged lifeguards were friendly to her and easy to look up to.

"They give good advice," she said.

But this summer, many of those college students are old enough that they're not returning home over the summer and so won't be available to work for the city.

It highlights one of the reasons the city has struggled to find seasonal workers this year.

A large portion of the workers hired every summer by parks and recreation are teenagers or young adults who worked the year before as lifeguards, camp counselors or city park caretakers.