Billings parks district fees to go up with fall tax assessment

The city's public safety services have experienced funding shortfalls over the last few years and so to shore up those funds the council voted in June to pull $1 million from the parks department and apply it to public safety.

To make up the $1 million it pulled from the parks budget, the council voted to raise the amount assessed by Park District 1, a maintenance district that's funded through fees from property owners in the city.

Park District 1 will now collect $3 million from city property owners, $1 million of which will be used to replace the money allocated to public safety from the parks department in the general fund.

Also at the meeting, after a few procedural twists and turns, the council authorized the Downtown Billings Partnership to pay back a $400,000 loan it received from Big Sky Economic Development.