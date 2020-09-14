Billings parks district fees to go up with fall tax assessment

Following through on a decision the Billings City Council made earlier this summer, council members voted on Monday night to increase the fee assessment for Park District 1 to $3 million.
As a result, city residents who own a median-priced home will see the park assessment on their property tax bill this November go from $27.50 to $40 a year.
The move to increase the Park District 1 assessment from $2 million to $3 million was, in part, a solution to shore up a budget shortfall faced by the city when the council approved the annual budget in June.
The vast majority of the city's general fund pays for public safety services in Billings, with smaller portions funding city administration and the parks department.
The city's public safety services have experienced funding shortfalls over the last few years and so to shore up those funds the council voted in June to pull $1 million from the parks department and apply it to public safety.
To make up the $1 million it pulled from the parks budget, the council voted to raise the amount assessed by Park District 1, a maintenance district that's funded through fees from property owners in the city.
Park District 1 will now collect $3 million from city property owners, $1 million of which will be used to replace the money allocated to public safety from the parks department in the general fund.
Also at the meeting, after a few procedural twists and turns, the council authorized the Downtown Billings Partnership to pay back a $400,000 loan it received from Big Sky Economic Development.
Four years ago, the DBP bought the building at the corner of First Avenue North and N. 29th Street in anticipation of using it to seed future development along the downtown corridor. At the time, that stretch of downtown was going to be the southwest corner of the proposed — and now defunct — One Big Sky District.
In March 2018, the DBP put up the building as collateral when it borrowed $400,000 from Big Sky Economic Development Authority’s Opportunity Fund. The $400,000 was part of a total $675,000 that various downtown organizations had raised to augment the Hammes Corporation’s planned commitment of $1.3 million to study the feasibility of developing the One Big Sky District.
At the time, the DBP didn't have sufficient tax increment financing money to cover the $400,000 and so needed the loan from Big Sky EDA in order to pitch in its share.
The DBP has been making interest payments on the loan for the last two years. In June 2021, the full $400,000 will be due. For the last year, the DBP has been hoping to sell the building.
On Monday night, the council authorized the DBP to pay back with interest $409,499 to Big Sky Economic Development, money that comes from the Downtown Tax Increment Finance District, which is overseen by the Downtown Billings Alliance, the DBP's umbrella organization.
Were the city to wait until June 2021 to pay back the loan, interest would have increased another $5,000.
