Billings parks leaders and disc golfers repair relationship and baskets

"Safety was the initial concern there," Whitaker said.

Pigott acknowledged the safety issues. In the meeting the two sides were able to plot out a course on the rimrocks that kept the baskets away away from the cliff edge but left them on top of the formation.

"We're totally on board with the safety," Pigott said.

Adding to safety concerns has been rock movement at the park. In 2016, a rock slide at Phipps prompted the city to bring in a geotechnical engineering firm to evaluate the area. The firm's report led the parks department to designate areas around the base of the cliffs and certain spots at the top as no-use zones.

The nine new baskets that will be installed will go in on the east side of the rock formation and, coupled with the nine holes at the top of rimrocks, will create 18 new holes. With the 18 holes currently at the park, Phipps will have 36 holes that disc golfers can play.

The meeting between the city and the disc golf association, and the renewed partnership it's helped to create, will go a long way toward building good will between the two groups, said Mike Pigg, the city's superintendent of parks.

"Now we've got that line of communication open," he said.