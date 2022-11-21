Billings parks presents new funding plan after state eliminated revenue source 2 years ago

The Billings parks department plans to go to voters to secure its future operations after state lawmakers last year eliminated the source for one-third of its funding.

Parks department leaders presented a plan to Billings City Council that looks at an $11.1 million mill levy to fund the continued operations and maintenance of city parks and recreation programs.

It would also seek a $158.4 million general obligation bond to complete development of four major city parks — Castlerock, Centennial, Cottonwood and Poly Vista — and build out additional trails across Billings.

"(This plan) raises issues this community has wrestled with for 50 years," said Mayor Bill Cole.

Currently, a large portion of the parks department is funded through the city's general fund with an additional third coming from Park District 1, the special maintenance district Billings created a decade ago as a way to increase funding for city parks.

The bill passed by the Legislature in 2021 changed the state law that allowed cities to create and maintain special financing districts, like Billings' Park District 1. All current districts will expire by 2024.

For Billings, that will leave a $3 million hole in its parks budget.

In place of the special districts, cities will have the option of either creating new districts that automatically expire after seven years or going to voters to pass a mill levy that would last in perpetuity.

Billings' parks department has opted to go to voters. Parks leaders are proposing to city council that it replace the PD1 funding and at the same time pull the remaining department funding from the general fund and replace it all with the $11.1 million mill levy.

The mill levy, along with the $158.4 million general obligation bond — minus the $48 fee charged to city homeowners for Park District 1 — would cost the owner of a $228,000 home about $242 a year or $20 a month in property tax.

Council's response to the plan was tepid, with council members expressing concerns about what the parks department was prioritizing and what it wanted to ask from city taxpayers.

Still, most council members agreed the plan was a good starting point. Many asked that funding for trail construction be added to the mill levy.

Cole suggested the parks department leave the portion of its budget that it pulls from the general fund as a way to bring down the amount it seeks in a mill levy, simply to make it more palatable to voters.

Council member Danny Choriki suggested the reason conversations around how to fund parks is so fraught is because past city leaders have avoided the conversation.

"One of the reasons this is such a big ask is because we haven't been asking for such a long time," he said.