Billings parolee gets 10 years in prison for role in drug and sex trafficking ring

A man was sentenced to a little over 10 years in prison Thursday for his role in a drug and sex trafficking ring in and around Billings.

Mario Juan Drake, 33, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and promoting commercial sex. He was one of five men indicted in 2020 for conspiring to sell drugs and promote prostitution. One of the girls snared in their scheme was a minor, according to court documents.

“Drake’s conduct in this case is serious and illustrates an individual who capitalizes on the weaknesses of others and manipulates them for his benefit,” wrote prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office assigned to the case in their sentencing recommendation.

In April 2019, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court, Drake and co-defendant D’Javon Lamont King were part of a botched drug deal made at a Billings motel. A buyer assaulted an ecstasy distributor and left the scene. The ecstasy distributor was one of two men whom Drake and King supplied with illegal narcotics. Drake, King and others retaliated by meeting with the buyer and assaulting him, brandishing firearms while doing so.

King was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors in February 2021. He admitted to counts of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Between April and June 2019, Drake also engaged in promoting the prostitution of two people, one of them being an underage girl. He used his cell phone to receive pictures of the two, advertise for sex with them online and communicate with customers, as revealed by an investigation conducted by the FBI. Drake also accompanied them to hotels when they met with buyers, entering the room if they went over their time.

Drake reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in August 2021, the details of which remain sealed. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering. He faced a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

“This selfish (and criminal) conduct by Drake not only impacted his own life, but also has substantially impacted the lives of the individuals involved, including those victims involved in commercial sex with Drake and in his distribution of illegal narcotics,” wrote prosecutors, recommending that he be sentenced to the “high-end” of the guideline range.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters sentenced Drake to 10 years and one month in prison, plus five years of supervised release.

Drake had previously been convicted of negligent homicide in 2013. A Cascade County judge sentenced Drake to 15 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, for the death of Cody Palmer in 2011. Drake punched Palmer during a party, the Great Falls Tribune reported. Palmer fell down a flight of stairs and hit his head on concrete. The trauma knocked him unconscious and eventually killed him. Drake was imprisoned until 2017, when he was released in Billings on parole. Following the above allegations his parole was revoked in November 2019 and he was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of DOC with none suspended.

Drake was in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility as of Friday.

