Billings parolee gets 30 years for kidnapping attempt during I-94 chase

A man on parole in Billings and previously sentenced for assault, will spend at least the next 10 years in prison after trying to kidnap a woman in his effort to escape Yellowstone County authorities last January.

Terry Allen Smith, 36, was sentenced to 30 years total in Montana State Prison on Tuesday. Along with aggravated attempted kidnapping and multiple counts of assaulting a police officer, Smith pleaded guilty earlier this year to counts of criminal endangerment, burglary and drug possession. At Tuesday’s sentencing, Yellowstone County District Judge Brett Linneweber restricted Smith’s parole eligibility to 10 years.

A Billings police officer saw Smith and two others spray painting a Subaru on the 300 block of South 27th Street in late January 2021, court documents said. He spoke briefly with Smith, who refused to give his name. While the officer was trying to get a read on the Subaru’s license plate, Smith got into the vehicle and drove away, nearly striking the officer and colliding with the police cruiser. The Subaru was later confirmed to be stolen.

In the area of Yellowstone Trail and Dickie Road, which skirt Interstate 94 outside of Lockwood, Smith used the Subaru to run a woman’s vehicle off the road that same day. He then got out and attacked the woman, attempting to drag her into the Subaru, court documents said. Another driver pulled up to the scene, and the woman escaped Smith, driving away in the third vehicle.

Smith followed the two before getting onto I-94 East. While Yellowstone County deputies and members of the Montana Highway Patrol tried to stop Smith, he reached speeds of over 100 mph, and drove into oncoming traffic. Smith nearly hit an MHP trooper outside of his cruiser while swerving to miss road spikes near Ballantine.

Even after an MHP cruiser rammed the Subaru, Smith continued his escape attempt until he rolled over spikes near the Pompeys Pillar exit. With the Subaru immobile, he tried to run away. Near the bank of a frozen ditch, court documents said, two deputies tazed Smith to stop him. He was carrying methamphetamine, syringes and other drug paraphernalia, court documents said.

Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Smith with 11 counts, eight of them felonies. He was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Jan. 26, 2021, and has remained there since on a $1 million bond.

Judge Linneweber dismissed four counts at Smith’s sentencing on Tuesday, including charges of burglary, drug possession and criminal mischief. Linneweber sentenced Smith to 30 years in MSP for the most serious crime, aggravated attempted kidnapping. For the remaining six counts, Lenneweber gave sentences of five to 10 years, all of which will be served concurrently with the 30-year sentence.

Prior to his sentencing Tuesday, Smith had previously been sentenced for assault with a weapon, theft and felony escape. He was on parole when he was arrested in January 2021.