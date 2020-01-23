Merilyn Ballard and her husband Bill were giants in the community who gave millions of dollars to projects that expanded health care and education in Billings.
She died on Saturday at age 87.
But when those who knew her reminisced about her this week it wasn't the philanthropy they talked about, at least not at first. What everyone seemed remember was the devoted and loving relationship she had with Bill, to whom she had been married for 66 years. That seemed to capture everyone's attention.
"When they looked at each other there was still a spark there," said Bill Kennedy, president of the Montana State University Billings Foundation.
One of the last major gifts the Ballards gave was a $1 million donation in October to the college for its health and science building. In the past few years, the Ballards began to deal with the effects of aging and more time with a variety of nurses and student nurses.
The Ballards wanted to know where those student nurses were starting out their education, Kennedy said. That interest drew them to MSUB's planned health and science building for which the college had been seeking funding.
After a tour on campus and meeting student nurses, the Ballards decided to give their support.
"They always wanted to help students," Kennedy said.
Bill Ballard was a geologist by training and made a career in the oil and gas field with his company Ballard Petroleum.
Their love of students and education also found a welcome home at Billings Clinic. One of the biggest challenges faced by the hospital was attracting talented doctors to town and getting them to stay in Billings.
In an effort to solve that problem, Billings Clinic launched an internal medicine residency program that brought student doctors to town right out of medical school for a three-year residency. The program is designed to place high-quality doctors in rural communities in Eastern Montana and southern Wyoming.
It was the perfect project for the Ballards who felt supporting the internal medicine residency program not only helped attract talented doctors but also helped build up the community, said Jim Duncan, president of the Billings Clinic Foundation.
"They were always together in their efforts to improve the community," he said.
But it was Merilyn who did the quiet work of building that community with personal interactions with the new residents.
Each year when the new physicians arrived in Billings for their residency, the Ballards would host them in their home with a small reception and Merilyn would be at the front door to greet each of them by name and spend time talking to them one-on-one to help them feel like they were an important part of community, Duncan said.
"This was a woman who was very wise about the strategy of building a strong community," he said.
A decade earlier, when Bill Ballard was chair of the Billings Clinic board of directors, the couple threw their support behind the hospital's new cancer center and became some of the first donors to help get the project off the ground.
When RiverStone Health, the county's public health department, was looking at building a new larger clinic to widen the community health safety net, the Ballards expressed an interest.
They wanted to come to the existing clinic and get a sense of the work RiverStone did and understand better the conditions under which it was doing that work, said Kristie Asay, director of the RiverStone Health Foundation.
"Our patients aren't the Bill and Merilyn Ballards of the world," she said.
The Ballards saw that and recognized the important role RiverStone plays in the community, she said.
"They threw the whole essence of who they were behind it," Asay said. "They helped bring a light to our work as a critical care provider."
And again, it was something they did together. The two simply didn't move forward on anything individually, she said.
It was something Bob Wilmouth, president of Rocky Mountain College saw time and again.
"What I saw was such a strong marriage, such a strong bond," he said. "The devotion they had for each other, that's what resonated."
Kennedy agreed and said that's what made their philanthropic work so meaningful.
"They wanted to make sure the community was strong and ready for the future," he said.