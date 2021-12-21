Billings photographer facing 8 felony sex crime charges from California

A Billings business owner has been arrested and jailed in Yellowstone County for allegations he committed eight felony sex crimes involving a minor girl in El Cajon, Calif.

In 2016, David Looney, the owner of Oluanai Photography on 27th Street South in Billings, engaged in multiple sex acts with a girl under age 18, according to charging documents. Between January and April 2016, Looney allegedly had various types of sex with the girl.

Looney, who is now age 39, faces formal charges in San Diego Superior Court of one count of sexual penetration of a minor by a foreign object, four counts of oral copulation of a minor and three counts of sodomy of a minor. He is currently jailed at the Yellowstone County Detention Center pending extradition to California.

In early December, police executed search warrants targeting Looney and his business in Billings. Those search warrants and any proceedings against him have since been sealed in district court according to the Yellowstone County Clerk of Courts’ office. Looney has not yet been arraigned in California and has not had an opportunity to answer the charges against him.

On Oluanai Photography's website, Looney describes the business as "the premier portrait photographer in Montana. We specialize in seniors, model development and family portraiture."

