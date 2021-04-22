Billings' Pioneer Park receives National Register designation

In 1909, when the population of Billings hit 10,000, state law required that it form a local parks commission board made up of "men who will care for breathing spots" and begin planning a municipal park system.
Pioneer Park became one of those original "breathing spots," and last week it was added to the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service.
"It's an important place," said Kevin Kooistra, executive director of the Western Heritage Center in downtown Billings and one of the experts who assisted in Pioneer Park's application for listing on the register.
Pioneer Park sits in an historically rich corner of the city; directly to the west is the North Elevation Neighborhood and McKinley Elementary School, both of which are on the National Register of Historic Places.
"It's an amazing trio," Kooistra said.
Initial work on Pioneer Park started in 1921 when the city hired Dorothy Gray to design a new park for the city situated on its western edge. Gray was a landscape architect and Cornell graduate who had studied under some of the county's most renowned landscapers at the time.
She was also a local Billings resident and possibly the only female landscape architect in the state.
When the Billings parks board first formed in 1909, it hired Charles Ramsdell out of Minneapolis to create the city's parks plan. Ramsdell had studied under Boston's Warren Manning, who in turn had studied under Frederick Law Olmstead, the landscape architect who designed Central Park in New York City.
Kooistra called the city's decision to hire Ramsdell and follow his plan "insightful." His plan transformed the city.
"Great insight by the city leaders of the day," he said.
Ramsdell's plan brought about North Park, South Park and the small triangular parks along North 32nd Street and Division Street. It also included a route to the top of the Rims that became North 27th Street.
A decade later when the city commissioned Pioneer Park, the board wanted green space that would be a garden park and anchor that corner of Billings. Gray took the directive and ran with it, drawing up plans for lily pad ponds and a variety of trees. Today, Pioneer Park has 811 trees and a small creek giving it a bucolic feel.
"In some ways, Pioneer Park is Billings' Central Park," Kooistra said.
The 32-acre park, which sits just north of Senior High and pre-dates the high school by seven years, was formally dedicated by the city in 1932 to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of Billings and honor the pioneers who founded it.
It was a popular move by the city, and Pioneer Park has been popular with residents ever since. In the summer it's home to Symphony in the Park and Shakespeare in the Park; the tennis courts — part of Gray's original design — see daily use; a splash pad, playground and disc golf course stay busy all season.
In the fall, the area's middle and high schools use it as cross country course and in the winter the park become's one of the city's most popular sledding spots.
In fact, Pioneer Park's sledding hill on its northeast corner was in large part formed by the 1937 flood that started near the present-day Highlands golf course and tore through the center of the park, wiping out the lily pad ponds and leaving a ravine that sledders now use in the winter.
The park's listing on the National Register is largely honorary and won't impact the city's management of it, Kooistra said. The city can add or change features like the playground or the splash pad as it sees fit.
Calls to Mike Whitaker, director of Billings Parks and Recreation, were not returned.
Listing on the National Register adds cultural value to the city and has economic impacts, Kooistra said. It opens up access to certain types of grants, increases property values and elevates the city's image.
"It's a big deal for the city," he said.