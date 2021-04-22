Billings' Pioneer Park receives National Register designation

In 1909, when the population of Billings hit 10,000, state law required that it form a local parks commission board made up of "men who will care for breathing spots" and begin planning a municipal park system.

Pioneer Park became one of those original "breathing spots," and last week it was added to the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service.

"It's an important place," said Kevin Kooistra, executive director of the Western Heritage Center in downtown Billings and one of the experts who assisted in Pioneer Park's application for listing on the register.

Pioneer Park sits in an historically rich corner of the city; directly to the west is the North Elevation Neighborhood and McKinley Elementary School, both of which are on the National Register of Historic Places.

"It's an amazing trio," Kooistra said.

Initial work on Pioneer Park started in 1921 when the city hired Dorothy Gray to design a new park for the city situated on its western edge. Gray was a landscape architect and Cornell graduate who had studied under some of the county's most renowned landscapers at the time.

She was also a local Billings resident and possibly the only female landscape architect in the state.