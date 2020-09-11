Billings pizza delivery driver shoots alleged robber

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after apparently trying to rob a worker delivering a pizza on the South Side Tuesday night.

Multiple Billings Police Department cruisers responded around 8:20 p.m. to the 300 block of South 28th Street, blocking off a portion of the road between Third and Fourth Avenue South. The condition of the man is unknown, and police are still conducting an investigation.

“The pizza delivery guy was attempting to deliver pizzas, when he claims that he was robbed. While in the process of being robbed, in self-defense he’s claiming, he fired a weapon, striking the suspect,” said Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reno.

A white Sedan at the scene had a cracked windshield with visible holes. Reno said the suspect was struck in the abdomen, and then ran into a nearby alleyway where officers apprehended him. The delivery man remained under questioning by police, while the suspect was transported to St. Vincent Healthcare.

Reno said no arrests have been made, and detectives will be at the scene to continue the investigation.

“Right now, we’re trying to contact people in the area to find out what they’ve seen, trying to prove or disprove what we’ve been told,” he said.