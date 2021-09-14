Billings places 90-day moratorium on new pot businesses as it crafts more permanent regulations

Pressure to act before Jan. 1 comes from a provision in state law that allows medical marijuana shops to begin selling recreational pot starting on the first day of the year if those shops are "in good standing" with the city.

For that reason, Billings wants to ensure it has clear regulations in place before the end of the year. The city has had a mix of codes in the past that both allowed and banned dispensaries in city limits, which led to lawsuits, one of which is still ongoing.

After Jan. 1 those medical marijuana shops selling recreational pot will have 18 months to apply for and receive a recreational marijuana business license from the city if they intend to continue selling recreational pot.

Currently, the city is looking at allowing retail marijuana shops to operate only in heavy and light industrial zones and heavy commercial zones. In Billings those three zones are located primarily along the I-90 corridor, on sections of Montana Avenue and along Main Street in the Heights.