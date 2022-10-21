Billings plans for increased safety measures on Lake Elmo Drive

The City of Billings Public Works department has created a list of projects and recommendations to increase safety on Lake Elmo Drive, including a 25 mile-per-hour school speed zone.

Investigation into Lake Elmo Drive safety concerns began in May of 2022 when a citizen submitted an online form through the Public Works website. Members of city council also received emails from concerned citizens.

“We thank the citizens who took the time to reach out and share their concerns. Since the Public Works department was first contacted, staff has been observing and evaluating traffic and pedestrian safety along Lake Elmo Drive. Over the past several months, our team followed a thorough process to find the most effective solutions to these issues,” said Debi Meling, Public Works director.

A portion of Lake Elmo Drive is parallel to Bench Elementary School, so many of the recommendations by Public Works focus on student safety.

One is a 25-mile-per-hour school speed zone with flashing signs at Lake Elmo Drive and Milton Road. The Public Works Street/Traffic Division will add signage and street paint as time, materials, and weather allows.

Public Works will also approach Billings School District 2 and recommend a crossing guard be present at Milton Road during school arrivals and dismissals.

A Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon, also known as an RRFB, will be installed at Lake Elmo Drive and Unita Park Drive during next summer’s annual pedestrian crossing project. The device allows pedestrians to activate a flashing light and alerts drivers to yield to pedestrians.

The department will also install projects recommended by the recently completed Safe Routes to Schools study. Public Works will plan for projects that are known to have high priority.

Already implemented at Highland and McKinley Elementary schools, staff will encourage the creation of a walking school bus for Bench Elementary. The walking school bus allows students to walk to school in a group, led by trained adult volunteers.

There’s power in numbers, which is why residents along Lake Elmo Drive are encouraged to use on-street parking to influence driver behavior.

“Using the parking lane will have the single biggest impact on speeds. If people use the on-street parking, it creates a physical barrier between the sidewalk and the driving lanes and it lowers speeds due to drivers feeling constricted. One or two cars won’t have the impact, it needs to be extensive,” Meling explained.

Other pedestrian and student safety actions include installing larger crosswalk and school signage soon. City staff will also encourage Yellowstone County to install a sidewalk on county land at Rice Lane.

With driver safety in mind, a tree causing sight obstruction at the northeast corner of Lake Elmo Drive and Hansen Lane will be addressed with the help of Code Enforcement or Street/Traffic crews.

Further analysis is needed at Jerrie Lane for a series of crashes that have no clear cause. Staff will review the impact of a nearby street curve this fall and determine if warning signs with advisory speed plaques are recommended.

Drivers will also soon see more speed limit signage near the north end of Lake Elmo Drive. Crash rates in this area will be monitored to determine if the installation is effective.

The Public Works department receives many citizen concerns about corridors throughout the city. They are prioritized by need, impact, and available budget.

Although it may seem like a lengthy process at times, it is important that we not only identify any problems that exist but also determine the reasons behind problems so we can develop solutions that will have the desired results," Meling said.

The department has an online form center focused on reporting concerns. It can be found by clicking here, or Public Works can be contacted by calling (406) 657-8230.