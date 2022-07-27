Billings plans storm cleanup schedule for residents with downed or broken trees

Sunday's thunderstorm that blew through Billings was as sudden as it was destructive, and it left a big mess.

City crews will spend the week cleaning up debris from roadways and gutters and removing from city land the trees or limbs felled by the wind that ended up in the public right of way.

"We have been working and will be working for a while to clean up from this storm," Public Works director Debi Meling said. "We have all our crews out either in sweepers or cleaning out (stormwater) inlets."

The city also will be helping residents remove their downed branches or small trees. Public Works crews each Saturday over the next month will collect the downed limbs from each neighborhood in the city.

"We're planning to do some cleanups the next probably three or four Saturdays to try to get the whole city cleaned up," Meling said.

Public Works will announce online and through social media where they'll be collecting each Saturday and what kinds of limbs and trees they'll pick up. The department has asked residents to collect the fallen brush and hold onto it until crews get to their neighborhood.

But size will be important; big trees present an issue for collection.

Meling has asked City Council to waive the landfill fee for loads over 1,500 pounds as a way to encourage Billings residents to remove themselves the larger trees that the storm may have downed.

"We really want people bringing those big trees out (to the landfill)," Meling said. "We don't want (city crews) to pick all those up."

Dropping off garbage or yard waste at the landfill is free for Billings residents, but loads over 1,500 pounds carry an extra fee. Meling's hope is that by waiving the fee for the next month or so residents will be more willing to bring in their large trees.

Sunday's storm brought dime-sized hail that stripped the leaves from trees, pounded crops, and in some areas battered cars and shredded vinyl siding.

High winds that tore the awnings off some businesses, and blew some trees and branches into streets were recorded reaching 69 mph at a weather station at the Billings Logan International Airport. A rain monitor there recorded 1.5 inches of rain, five times the previous daily rainfall record at 0.3 inches.

All across town, streets were flooded. Hail piled up in gutters and covered fields looking like winter snow. Downed power lines caused outages in some Billings neighborhoods where power was out until Monday afternoon.