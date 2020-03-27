Billings playgrounds, sports courts closed until further notice
Billings playgrounds, sports courts closed until further notice

All Billings playgrounds and tennis, volleyball and basketball courts are closed until further notice to curb the transmission of COVID-19.

A recent study conducted by the National Institutes of Health, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that the COVID-19 virus may live on hard surfaces for up to three days.

City parks, spaces and trails remain open for public use, according to a press release from the City of Billings.

