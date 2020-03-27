Billings playgrounds, sports courts closed until further notice

All Billings playgrounds and tennis, volleyball and basketball courts are closed until further notice to curb the transmission of COVID-19.

A recent study conducted by the National Institutes of Health, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that the COVID-19 virus may live on hard surfaces for up to three days.

City parks, spaces and trails remain open for public use, according to a press release from the City of Billings.

