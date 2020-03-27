All Billings playgrounds and tennis, volleyball and basketball courts are closed until further notice to curb the transmission of COVID-19.
A recent study conducted by the National Institutes of Health, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that the COVID-19 virus may live on hard surfaces for up to three days.
City parks, spaces and trails remain open for public use, according to a press release from the City of Billings.
Families around Billings share their experiences in quarantine with a loved one who has tested positive for COVID-19.
In this Series
Here's how state and local governments are responding to the coronavirus pandemic
-
-
Billings playgrounds, sports courts closed until further notice
-
Montana sees first COVID-19 death; residents ordered to stay home
- 60 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.