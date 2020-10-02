Billings police again ask for help finding woman last seen in March

The Billings Police Department is again asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing since March.

Bozeman resident Aimee Kay Kurk, also known as Aimee Kay Reasoner and Aimee Barrows Crowe, 48, was last contacted in Billings on March 14.

In a Friday social media post the police department said investigators have “exhausted all leads” in searching for her. The department initially posted an advisory seeking information about Kurk's whereabouts on social media on April 24.

She's described as white, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes.

Kurk is one of 35 people currently reported as missing in Yellowstone County, according to the state’s clearinghouse.

Of the 35 people, nine people have been missing for more than a year.

Anyone with information should call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.

