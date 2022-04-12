 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings police and fire searching for missing elderly man

Roger Kephart

Roger Kephart

Billings police are actively searching for an elderly man with dementia who went missing in the middle of the year's worst snow storm. 

Roger Kephart, 88, was last seen in the area of his residence at Heritage Drive on Billings West End last night at 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet sent out by BPD Tuesday at midday. 

Roger Kephart

Roger Kephart

"[Kephart] does suffer from dementia and wandered away in the area," the tweet read. Kephart is described as 6 feet, two inches tall and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing long john pants and an orange flannel shirt. 

Police and fire were searching the area with infrared drones to assist a ground search. Anyone with information is asked to call406-657-8200. 

