Billings Police apprehend suspect in homicide at West End Dairy Queen
Billings Police apprehend suspect in homicide at West End Dairy Queen

DQ Shooting

A Billings Police officer puts up crime scene tape at the scene of a fatal shooting at Dairy Queen at 3220 Henesta Drive on the Billings West End on Saturday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Billings police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen restaurant at the corner of 32nd Street West and King Avenue West.

The shooting of the man, who has not been publicly identified yet, occurred at about 1 p.m. The Billings Police Department, along with American Medical Response workers and members of the Billings Fire Department, were in the taped-off parking lot of the restaurant interviewing as many as six witnesses. A vehicle with a broken window was parked in front of the Dairy Queen. 

The victim died at the scene, according to BPD Sgt. Nate West. 

DQ Shooting

Bystanders look on at the scene of a fatal shooting at Dairy Queen at 3220 Henesta Drive on the Billings West End on Saturday.

At least one suspect is in custody, West said, a man who called police to turn himself in. 

DQ Shooting

Billings Police officers investigate the scene where one suspects turned himself in on 3030 Boulder Avenue after a fatal shooting at Dairy Queen at 3220 Henesta Drive on Billings' West End on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Police, accompanied by deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, made the arrest at the 3000 block of Boulder Avenue.

As of 2 p.m., investigators had a portion of the Rock Creek Apartments blocked off and were conducting interviews. According to a tweet from BPD issued at that time, the homicide still remains under investigation. 

DQ Shooting

Billings Police officers investigate the scene where the suspects turned themselves in on 3030 Boulder Avenue after a fatal shooting at Dairy Queen at 3220 Henesta Drive on the Billings West End on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Saturday's homicide is one of at least nine since the city's first of the year on April 26, when a 50-year-old man was fatally shot in front of a South Street home. According to data compiled by BPD, the city has tallied five murders for the entire year. 

Since the killing in April, police have also reported to several shootings and stabbings that remain under investigation. In July, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the Heights. The alleged shooter was interviewed and released, with the case being sent to the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office. 

A shooting occurred Wednesday in midtown Billings, with gunfire erupting between a driver of an SUV and a resident on Custer Avenue. No injuries were reported, but police arrested a 26-year-old man the following day who was charged with five counts of felony criminal endangerment. 

On Thursday, a theft and shooting sent law enforcement on a manhunt for two men suspected of attempting to steal an ATV ramp and then shooting its owner when he pursued them. One person of interest is in custody, and the Yellowstone County sheriff is asking for help in locating a second suspect. 

A shooting in Lockwood Friday sent one man to the hospital with multiple wounds, and law enforcement is still investigating and has yet to make any arrests. 

