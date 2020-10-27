Billings police arrest Crow Reservation homicide suspect after standoff at hotel

The 27-year-old man suspected of killing a woman Saturday on the Crow Reservation was arrested early Tuesday morning by law enforcement after a standoff at a Billings hotel.

Taylor Leigh Plainbull was arrested early Tuesday morning after a standoff at the Rodeway Inn which closed down both lanes of North 27th Street from Poly Drive to Airport Road and included a large law enforcement response.

The arrest was confirmed in a social media post by Billings Police Dept. Lt. Brandon Wooley published online shortly before 7 a.m.

The FBI also announced the arrest at about 7:26 a.m.

In his social media post Wooley described the circumstances around the arrest as a barricaded gunman at the Rodeway Inn. He wrote that the stand off was over, there were no injuries and that North 27th Street would be reopening soon.

The lieutenant said more details would be available later Tuesday morning.

On Monday the FBI announced that a federal arrest warrant had been issued for for Plainbull, who is a suspect in the killing of 26-year-old Lenita Goes Ahead. Goes Ahead was identified Monday by Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.