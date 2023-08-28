Billings Police arrested a suspect near the site of a bank robbery in the Heights Monday afternoon. Police responded to the robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank in the 1300 block of Main Street at about 4:30 p.m. The suspect entered the bank and demanded money with the threat of a weapon and then fled, said Lt. Matt Lennick. Officers located a vehicle leaving the area and a short, low-speed pursuit ended near Main and 6th Avenue North. Two people have been detained, Lennick said. It's the third bank robbery in less than a week.