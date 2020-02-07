Billings police ask for help finding missing Billings children

The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing Billings children who were last seen on Wednesday.
Antonio Gonzalez, 14, and Valencia Gonzalez, 12, were last seen in the area of Division Street and Grand Avenue on Wednesday around 7 p.m., according to a local missing person's alert issued by BPD on social media.
Antonio is described as 5-foot-7-inches and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and has pierced ears. Valencia is 5-feet tall, weighs 80 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a pierced nose. Both are described as Hispanic.
The children are not dressed for the weather. Anyone with information should contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.
