You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Billings police ask for help finding missing Billings children
topical alert

Billings police ask for help finding missing Billings children

{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing Billings children who were last seen on Wednesday.

Antonio Gonzalez, 14, and Valencia Gonzalez, 12, were last seen in the area of Division Street and Grand Avenue on Wednesday around 7 p.m., according to a local missing person's alert issued by BPD on social media.

Antonio is described as 5-foot-7-inches and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and has pierced ears. Valencia is 5-feet tall, weighs 80 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a pierced nose. Both are described as Hispanic.

The children are not dressed for the weather. Anyone with information should contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.

+1 
Antonio Gonzalez

Antonio Gonzalez

 Billings Police Department
+1 
Valencia Gonzalez

Valencia Gonzalez

 Billings Police Department
0
0
0
10
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News