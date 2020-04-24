Billings police ask for help finding missing Bozeman woman

The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 48-year-old Bozeman woman who was last seen in mid-March.
Bozeman resident Aimee Kay Kurk, also known as Aimee Kay Reasoner and Aimee Barrows Crowe, 48, was last contacted in Billings on March 14. She's described as white, being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information should call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.
***Missing Person***— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 25, 2020
Aimee Kay Kurk, aka Aimee Kay Reasoner, aka Aimee Barrows Crowe, 48 year old white female, 5’ 5”, 180 lbs, red hair, and hazel eyes. From Bozeman, last known contact was in Billings on 3/14/20. Anyone with information please call 657-8200. pic.twitter.com/x8IdQLVy6T
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.