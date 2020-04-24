You are the owner of this article.
Billings police ask for help finding missing Bozeman woman

The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 48-year-old Bozeman woman who was last seen in mid-March.

Bozeman resident Aimee Kay Kurk, also known as Aimee Kay Reasoner and Aimee Barrows Crowe, 48, was last contacted in Billings on March 14. She's described as white, being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information should call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200. 

