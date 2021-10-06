Billings police ask for help finding missing teen

Billings Gazette
Billings police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.
Allen Kocher was supposed to come home after football Wednesday but is believed to either have run away or gone missing.
His cell phone was found "abandoned" near a school, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department published Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m.
Allen is described as standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Allen's whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 406-657-8200.
