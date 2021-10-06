 Skip to main content
Billings police ask for help finding missing teen

Missing teen

Police are asking anyone with information about Allen Kocher's whereabouts to contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200. Police announced in a social media post Wednesday night that Kocher was supposed to be home after football but has not been seen and that his cell phone was found near a school. 

 Photo Courtesy Billings Police Department

Billings police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Allen Kocher was supposed to come home after football Wednesday but is believed to either have run away or gone missing. 

His cell phone was found "abandoned" near a school, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department published Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m.

Allen is described as standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information about Allen's whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 406-657-8200.

