Billings police ask for help finding missing teen

Billings police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Allen Kocher was supposed to come home after football Wednesday but is believed to either have run away or gone missing.

His cell phone was found "abandoned" near a school, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department published Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m.

Allen is described as standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Allen's whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 406-657-8200.

