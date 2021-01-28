Billings police ask for help finding missing woman last seen near Heights casino

The Billings Police Department on Thursday asked for the public's help as they try to find a woman who has been missing since mid-January and was last seen near a Heights casino.

The woman, 38-year-old Lauren Ironhawk, has not been seen since she was spotted on foot near the Magic Diamond Casino on Jan. 15, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley. The casino is located at 261 E. Airport Road. Family reported Ironhawk missing to police on Jan. 22.

Ironhawk was described by the police department as a Native American woman standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, a tattoo on her left wrist of "Arthur" and a right wrist tattoo of "Ironhawk." She also has a tattoo on her chest.

Anyone with information about Ironhawk is asked to contact the BPD investigations division at 406-657-8473.

