 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings police ask for help finding missing woman last seen near Heights casino
editor's pick alert top story

Billings police ask for help finding missing woman last seen near Heights casino

{{featured_button_text}}
Lauren Ironhawk

Lauren Ironhawk, 38, has been missing since Jan. 15. She was last seen on foot near the Magic Diamond Casino in the Billings Heights. Anyone with information about Ironhawk is asked to contact the Billings Police Department's investigations division at 406-657-8473.

 Courtesy Billings Police Department

The Billings Police Department on Thursday asked for the public's help as they try to find a woman who has been missing since mid-January and was last seen near a Heights casino.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The woman, 38-year-old Lauren Ironhawk, has not been seen since she was spotted on foot near the Magic Diamond Casino on Jan. 15, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley. The casino is located at 261 E. Airport Road. Family reported Ironhawk missing to police on Jan. 22. 

Ironhawk was described by the police department as a Native American woman standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, a tattoo on her left wrist of "Arthur" and a right wrist tattoo of "Ironhawk." She also has a tattoo on her chest. 

Anyone with information about Ironhawk is asked to contact the BPD investigations division at 406-657-8473.

0
3
1
11
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News