The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Billings woman last seen the day after Christmas.
Ashleigh Shandeal Bauer, 33, was last seen by friends at a home on the 800 block of Avenue B on Dec. 26, according to a local missing person's alert issued by BPD on social media.
On Dec. 26 Bauer was reportedly going to a friend's house at the 400 block of 30th Street West and had several bags with her. She was reported missing by family on Monday, according to BPD.
Bauer doesn't have a permanent home, frequently stayed with friends and isn't thought to have access to a car.
Bauer is described as white, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on Bauer's whereabouts is asked to call BPD Detective Mike Robinson at 406-657-8360 or email at robinsonm@billingsmt.gov. They may also call the detective's line at 406-657-8473.
