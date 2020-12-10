 Skip to main content
Billings police ask for public's help in homicide investigation
alert

Billings police ask for public's help in homicide investigation

Manuel Martinez

Photos of homicide victim Manuel Martinez that were included in a Billings Police Department request for the public's help Thursday morning. Martinez was shot to death on the night of Monday, Nov. 30, near the Evangelical United Methodist Church in the area of Fourth Street West and Broadwater Avenue.

 Courtesy Billings Police Department

The Billings Police Department asked for the public's help Thursday morning as it continues to investigate the killing of Manuel Martinez, a 30-year-old man who was shot to death last Monday near a local church.

The shooting happened at about 8:50 p.m. on the night of Nov. 30 in the area of Fourth Street West and Broadwater Avenue near Evangelical United Methodist Church. Martinez was "known to frequent," the church, according to police.

After he was shot Martinez collapsed in the street and was run over by a car. Police have said they do not believe the driver of the car was involved in the shooting, and the county coroner has said Martinez died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

In an announcement Thursday morning, the police department offered a description of a man seen running away after Martinez was shot. The man was described by police as "a male, slender, around 6 feet tall." Police further described the man as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white shoes, a hat, and carrying a backpack.

The police department's request for help was published on social media and generally asks for anyone with information relating to the homicide to contact the department. The request also specifically asks for anyone with residential surveillance cameras in the area, including streets near the church, to contact BPD at 406-657-8473 or call 911. 

"Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 406-246-6660," the BPD announcement says.

The county coroner previously described Martinez as a transient person. He was at least the 15th person to die by homicide in Billings this year. Sunday morning police began investigating another homicide, this one on the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue, after 17-year-old Dacey Cheyenne Moore was shot in the head and died. Police announced later Sunday that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide and was being held at the Yellowstone County Youth Services Center.

