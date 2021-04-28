 Skip to main content
Billings police asking public for help in finding missing man
Nathan Groesbeck

 Billings Police Department

Billings police are asking the public for help in finding a man who has been missing for two weeks.

Nathan Chet Groesbeck, 45, was last seen April 14, according to an announcement from the Billings Police Department posted Wednesday.

Groesbeck stands 6 feet six inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, the statement from BPD said.

Anyone with information on Groesbeck’s whereabouts can contact BPD at 406-657-8200.

