Billings Police asking public for help in finding missing man

The Billings Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a 54-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Howard Widner, 54, had been staying at local shelters before going missing, according to a social media post from BPD issued early Saturday morning. Widner is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He needs dialysis, and has other health concerns.

Anyone who has seen Widner, or has information about his possible whereabouts, can call BPD at 406-657-8200 or dial 9-1-1.

At least seven other people have been reported missing in Billings through the month of August, according to the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse, four of whom are under the age of 18. The database, which is maintained by the state Department of Justice, lists among the missing 15-year-old Kaylee Patricia Garcia, last seen Aug 15. Christianna Toineeta, 17, has been missing since Aug. 6.

Reakell Marie Desjardin is 17 and was last seen Aug. 17, and Christian Whistlingelk, a 14-year-old, has also been missing since Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.