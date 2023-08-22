For several months now, parents of children attending Broadwater Elementary School in Billings have been registering their alarm about a man across the street carrying a gun.

The man is seen frequently pacing his front lawn holding a rifle.

Billings police said they have received multiple calls a day about the armed man, but there isn’t much they can do about it.

The man isn’t breaking the law.

On Tuesday, as students arrived for the first day of the new school year, they found their playground fence draped with a tarp meant to obscure their view of the armed man. And, school officials have moved outdoor activities to the back of the building and restricted parts of the playground.

Also as a precaution, Billings police have stepped up patrols around the school, and said they have spoken to the man.

“We have made contact with him on multiple occasions, and currently he is refusing to stop displaying his firearms while on his property,” said police Lt. Matt Lennick. “At this time, he has not done anything illegal and we do not have the authority to arrest him, take his firearms, or force him to stop coming out into his yard.”

There is no state statute that restricts guns within a school zone, especially on private property adjacent to a school, the lieutenant said.

“We have reached out to the FBI and ATF to see if there is federal statutes they can assist with,” he said.

The modifications at Broadwater School have been made just to play it safe, new SD2 superintendent Erwin Garcia said on Monday. “Of course we wish we could use the entire building, we’re just trying to be cautious.”

On Monday night, the district sent a message to parents and faculty broadly addressing the situation with the armed neighbor, stating that it was taking measures to respond as best it could, including an increase of school resource officers at Broadwater. The district asked parents to stay vigilant and to communicate openly with neighbors and the school.

Garcia said both parents and faculty at Broadwater have expressed serious concerns about the man’s behavior.

“We are taking every possible step to ensure the safety of our neighborhood,” he said.

The Billings School District 2 board has also received calls from concerned parents about the armed man. School officials are doing all they can to help people feel safe, said board member Zack Terakedis.

He said the issue isn’t something that can be solved by the school board.

“This is a community issue,” he said. Concerned residents should also be calling their legislators.

“This has been going on for months and it hasn’t been taken care of for months because he’s not breaking any laws,” Terakedis said. “This is a problem for the community to deal with.”