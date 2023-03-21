Billings Police Detective Michael Yarina was hit by a shotgun slug that had penetrated the ballistic shield he was holding Saturday morning during a standoff that lasted more than 14 hours.

The slug entered Yarina’s abdomen just an inch below his armored vest.

SWAT team members began arriving about 8:30 a.m. Saturday to a trailer park on the 700 block of Birch Lane in the Billings Heights. A resident in trailer No. 1 had fired shots at a next-door neighbor’s trailer knocking out his windows.

Police negotiators tried for two hours during the beginning of the standoff to communicate with the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Mary White Crane.

At about 10:45 a.m., officers knocked down her door so police could throw a phone inside that she could use to communicate with them.

It was then that White Crane allegedly fired the shot that injured Yarina. The wounded officer was taken to an ambulance nearby where he was treated and then rushed to a nearby hospital. After emergency surgery Saturday afternoon, Yarina was listed as stable, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said during a press conference Monday.

Throughout the day, negotiators attempted to contact White Crane without success, the chief said.

On several occasions through the day she fired at officers, hitting the department's armored truck at least twice, he said.

White Crane had barricaded herself in the trailer, shielding herself with a refrigerator.

SWAT team members slowly escalated the pressure on White Crane to surrender. Several times during the siege, officers lobbed tear gas into the trailer and flash-bang grenades designed to disorient her. For much of the day, she posted updates to her Facebook page, ranting about how officials, including the CIA, were out to get her. She also posted that she was willing to die in the siege. FBI agents eventually shut off her internet.

Police used what the chief called “controlled demolition” of the suspect’s trailer, pulling off both the front of her house and later the rear. Utilities to the neighborhood, including power and water, were also shut off.

At about 10 p.m., with help from the fire department, SWAT team members ran a high-pressure water hose into the suspect’s home and “sprayed water all over the place inside,” St. John said.

When she was spotted inside, officers fired several non-lethal bean-bag rounds at her and then she walked out of the trailer and was arrested.

She was evaluated by medical personnel and then taken to jail on multiple felony charges including attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment and criminal mischief.

Investigators seized two shotguns, a 12-gauage and a 20-gauage, from the suspect’s home.

White Crane has a long history of misdemeanor charges stretching back to the 1990s when she lived in Oklahoma, several from her time in Hardin and several in Billings, the chief said.

During the siege, at least four Billings Police SWAT team members fired their weapons at White Crane, including: Nate West, a 15-year veteran of the force; Duston Stroble, 7 years; Jayden Romero, 6 years; and Rylan Nelson, 5 years. All four have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Yarina was the second Montana police officer shot in the last two weeks. Earlier this month, Great Falls Police Officer Tanner Lee was shot twice during a traffic stop.

St. John said, “I want to emphasize the extraordinary effort that everybody on the scene took to preserve life, despite the fact we had a down officer. The effort saved lives, including the life of White Crane."

Trouble with White Crane

Residents of the mobile home park described White Crane as generally friendly, but also volatile.

Skyler Alvarez lives next door to White Crane with his 5-year-old son and grandparents. He said things were fine with his neighbor until fairly recently.

“We used to be good with each other, friendly and all that,” said Alvarez. “We’d help each other out. And, then one day she started acting weird, making threats. Something was wrong with her.”

He said White Crane started yelling at him, accusing him of hacking into her WiFi and security cameras to spy on her. And then, she started “acting really weird” and making threats.

“She said, ‘I’m going to have someone shoot you,'” Alvarez said Monday morning.

She also started posting threats targeting Alvarez on her Facebook page.

“She posted, ‘My neighbor is a dead man walking,'” he said.

On the Friday evening before the standoff, he got into his car to run some errands and she used her car to block him in. He threatened to call the police and was able to leave.

At just after midnight that night, she started banging on his trailer with a piece of wood. He opened his window and told her to knock it off, that his family was trying to sleep.

He said he then called police and about an hour later two officers arrived. While he was talking to the officers, White Crane fired a shot from her trailer that shattered his window. She then fired a second shot, shattering a second window, he said.

Officers spent the next few hours trying to coax White Crane out of her house. When she refused to come out, the officers left.

“They told me to just leave, stay the night somewhere else. But, I couldn’t because I had family staying there,” Alvarez said. “We told the cops, ‘Don’t leave her there, she will start something worse.' We all knew she had guns in there, obviously.”

He finally went to bed at about 5 a.m. and then at 7 a.m. he heard another shot and another window shatter. Soon after, police began arriving and the standoff began.

During Monday's press conference, St. John was asked why police didn’t arrest her Friday night after shooting out the neighbor’s window.

“We have mental health issues and we know a lot of times we don’t need to pick a fight unnecessarily because it’s going to end badly,” he said.

Had she answered the door, she most likely would have been arrested, the chief said.

“If there’s no one in jeopardy, the neighbors agreed to leave to let things settle down and de-escalate. And, it was our hope that that’s exactly what would happen, that everybody would leave and it would just work itself out and settle down.”

