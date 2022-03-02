Billings police chief hosts Q&A session

Dozens of Billings residents got an update on the needs and procedures of the city’s police department Tuesday night.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John fielded questions that focused on disciplining officer misconduct and the response to when an officer fatally shoots someone. Prior to taking questions, he also shared the impact of the two public safety mill levies passed by Billings voters.

“One thing that allows us to do what we do is trust in the community. We work very, very hard to attain and maintain our community’s trust,” St. John said to the crowd gathered at the Billings Public Library.

This year, the BPD along with the residents of Billings have contended with an ongoing spike in violence, which St. John highlighted Tuesday. 21 people were killed in Billings in 2020, with nine homicides recorded in 2021. Aggravated assaults, those involving weapons, continue to increase, St. John said, along with cases of strangulation. This year’s violence includes four homicides and a suspicious death, all of which are still under investigation. Of those five dead, two are teenagers, and one was shot by a Billings police officer.

The forum came on the same day that BPD shut down a block in the South Side after a man was shot. Detectives have yet to identify a suspect as of Tuesday night in a shooting in the neighborhood of South 32nd Street that put one 37-year-old Billings man in the hospital.

Although St. John opened his discussion with residents by telling them that he would not discuss any open cases, Billings Mayor Bill Cole said the disproportionate number of people killed by Billings officers was the “800 pound gorilla” in the room, and asked the chief about less lethal means of stopping suspects and what the policy is for BPD in resorting to firearms.

BPD revisits its use of force policy every year, St. John said, and its current policy is available online. Each officer carries with their sidearm pepper spray and a Taser and can opt to carry a baton. Officers are trained to opt for any one of those “tools,” he said, depending on what the situation is, and be able to justify doing so.

Any use of force is documented and reviewed internally by an immediate supervisor through the assistant police chief. It they determine that the officer acted outside of training, that officer could face disciplinary action or remedial training, St. John said.

When asked what the permissible number of officer-involved homicides were for St. John, he answered zero. Raymond D. Dupree Jr., 39, was shot dead by BPD Officer Brett Hilde last week, who reportedly fired eight rounds at Dupree. Hilde opened fire when Dupree apparently pointed his weapon at the officer. Dupree's weapon was a pellet gun built to resemble a Glock 17. It was the first time a BPD officer had killed someone since October 2020, when Cole Stump was shot during a confrontation. The shooting was deemed justified after a coroner’s inquest.

“Let’s take police officer out of the picture, and let’s just say it was you. You have the same right to protect yourself as the officer does in those situations…The fact of the matter is, we’ve got problems with drugs. We’ve got methamphetamine. We’ve got fentanyl. We’ve got people who are packing guns and are very, very, very susceptible to using them. And who gets called,” St. John said.

Two people came forward with complaints of excessive force used by Billings officers, both of whom St. John referred to the assistant chief, who was also present in the library.

BPD is close to filling nearly all of the new positions supplied by the two public safety mill levies, St. John said before taking questions. With that goal of 166 officers nearly met, he said what the department needs now is the formation of a mobile crisis center, a hand-off for police to let other professionals respond to calls that don’t require law enforcement, such as addiction or a mental health crisis. Headway to establish such a unit is still ongoing, St. John said Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.