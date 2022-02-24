Billings police chief to hold public forum at Billings Public Library

The Billings police chief will hold a public forum next week as the city faces a rise in violent crime and at least one officer faces an investigation for off-duty misconduct.

Chief Rich St. John will be at the Billings Public Library at 6 p.m. on March 1, according to a statement from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

St. John will “provide an update on the general status of the PD as well as field questions from the public about the department and community issues,” Wooley wrote.

Tuesday’s forum will be at least the third time this year that St. John has met with city officials and residents to discuss local law enforcement. Twice in January he was part of panel discussions on public safety in Billings. St. John joined a roundtable along with Gov. Greg Gianforte in which law enforcement, lawmakers and health professionals tried to find solutions to the consistent increase in violence in the city.

Reports of assaults with a weapon and violence against a partner or family member have consistently increased over the past two years, according to BPD data. Since Jan. 1, Billings police have responded to at least seven shootings and three stabbings, according to reports posted to social media. Also since the start of the New Year, five people have been shot dead in Billings. Two of those people were teenagers, and one person was killed by a BPD officer.

Khoen Robert Parker, died in a Billings hospital Jan. 16 after a shooting in the Heights. When police responded to a report of shots fired at Castle Rock Park, officers only found spent shell casings from a firearm, according to a statement from Lt. Wooley. About 10 minutes later, a local hospital contacted police saying a teenager, later identified as Parker, was dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Multiple people were suspected to be involved in a fight that led up to the shooting, Wooley wrote in his initial statement. More than a month after the Billings Senior High School sophomore’s death, the investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Joshua D. LaForge, 34, and Dante Bezpaletz, 30, were killed Jan. 27 in the South Side. An apparent fight broke out among the two and a 22-year-old man inside of a pickup truck on South 37th Street. Emergency crews responded after the truck had crashed into a tree in the residential area. LaForge and Bezpaletz were both pronounced dead at the scene, and the 22-year-old, who police later identified as the owner of the truck, was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have since expanded their investigation into the shooting to include the possibility of robbery, attempted kidnapping and attempted homicide, according to subsequent details released by BPD. Bezpaletz had walked away from a Billings pre-release center about a week before his death. He was serving time at Alpha House for violating parole. No additional information on what happened the morning of his and LaForge’s death has been released at this time.

On Feb. 6, 16-year-old Jeffery William Whitewolf died of a gunshot wound, which BPD is treating as suspicious. Police were dispatched to the Country Inn and Suites on Main Street to conduct a welfare check for a man who possibly shot himself, Lt. Wooley wrote in a statement released the day after the shooting. They found Whitewolf, who had died by the time authorities arrived. Billings detectives are currently trying to determine whether the Lame Deer teen’s death can be ruled a homicide.

Raymond D. Dupree Jr., 39, was shot dead by BPD Officer Brett Hilde, who reportedly fired eight rounds at Dupree. Several officers responded to a weapons complaint that alleged Dupree was pointing a handgun at random people in the area of Broadwater Avenue at Seventh Street West. Hilde, who has been with BPD for five years and has used his service weapon at least three times in the line of duty, opened fire when Dupree apparently pointed his weapon at the officer. Dupree's weapon was a pellet gun built to resemble a Glock 17.

The officer was wearing a body camera, but it hadn’t been activated. Hilde is currently on leave while Billings Police detectives and investigators from the state Division of Criminal Investigation investigate the shooting.

Also under investigation is the conduct of two members of local law enforcement. BPD Officer Matt Frank and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Smart were subjected to internal reviews by their respective agencies after both were videod off-duty in a struggle with a man outside the Grandstand Bar in Billings. Surveillance footage obtained by The Gazette showed Frank putting his knee into the side of a car as it passed him, Smart and a third man in the parking lot.

After a brief exchange of words, Frank and Smart were then seen trying to pry a handgun from the driver and throwing several punches at him. By the end of the melee, Smart had been injured, apparently pistol whipped, and the driver, 24-year-old Louis Delgado, was in the hospital after wrecking his car on Grand Avenue.

