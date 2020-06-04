Billings police chief: 'We must do better' as plans form for George Floyd protest

Days ahead of a Sunday protest planned to honor the life of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by a white police officer May 25 in Minnesota, Billings police are working to dispel rumors that armed agitators are headed to Billings.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said during a press conference Thursday there was “absolutely no credible, verifiable evidence that that’s going to take place.”
The Montana Human Rights Network, which tracks hate groups in the state, echoed that in an online post, saying the motivation behind the misinformation was to incite local white supremacists to violence.
“I can tell you these militia folks have very itchy trigger fingers and are excited by the possibility of ‘protecting and saving’ their communities,” wrote the organization’s Travis McAdam. “When Antifa hasn’t shown up, the armed militias are taking credit for scaring them away, even though the caravan never existed.”
St. John said the department expected “Second Amendment counter-protesters” to show up to the Sunday event, planned for 1 p.m. at the Yellowstone County Courthouse. The department has been in touch with local leaders of those groups.
“They have no intention of inciting any violence but they have a message, too, and they’re certainly entitled to protest,” St. John said.
Amber Palmer, who is organizing Sunday’s event, said the police department contacted her through Facebook and that she and others planning the event met with the department Thursday.
She commended the department for “de-escalating” social media discussions about the upcoming event, saying contacted one online commenter who made a threat on her Facebook event page to “run over” protesters on Sunday.
Palmer said the day is intended to honor Floyd and to bring awareness to the “racism and oppression that does happen in Billings and all around Montana.” Palmer noted the racism directed at Native Americans in particular and said many have refused to acknowledge the "prominent" and "heart-breaking" racism in Billings.
St. John condemned Floyd’s killing.
“The nation’s men and women in the policing profession are angry, disappointed and embarrassed after watching the video and condemn the officers’ actions,” he said. “The men and women of the Billings Police Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office […] share these same emotions.”
St. John said it was appropriate that on Thursday, as Floyd’s memorial was held in Minneapolis, “that we in law enforcement acknowledge that we must do better and that we hear the message.”
St. John said the department had made significant improvements in recent years in building trust and operating transparently. Lt. Brandon Wooley said examples included changes to police training with a greater focus on de-escalation tactics, including putting more physical distance between themselves and civilians on 911 calls, and conducting more stress simulations with the goal of getting officers accustomed to making better decisions under stress.
Billings Mayor Bill Cole spoke during the press conference, acknowledging his white privilege.
“As a white male in a predominately white city in a predominately white state, I almost never ask myself if others will treat me differently and worse because of my race,” Cole said. “But for many black Americans and other Americans of color, including Native Americans in Billings, that may be a daily occurrence.”
“Similarly, if we’ve never been a police officer, we can never really know what it’s like to spend a career making split-second decisions on which the lives of others hang in the balance, not to mention, their own safety and reputation,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.