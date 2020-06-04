Billings police chief: 'We must do better' as plans form for George Floyd protest

Amber Palmer, who is organizing Sunday’s event, said the police department contacted her through Facebook and that she and others planning the event met with the department Thursday.

She commended the department for “de-escalating” social media discussions about the upcoming event, saying contacted one online commenter who made a threat on her Facebook event page to “run over” protesters on Sunday.

Palmer said the day is intended to honor Floyd and to bring awareness to the “racism and oppression that does happen in Billings and all around Montana.” Palmer noted the racism directed at Native Americans in particular and said many have refused to acknowledge the "prominent" and "heart-breaking" racism in Billings.

St. John condemned Floyd’s killing.

“The nation’s men and women in the policing profession are angry, disappointed and embarrassed after watching the video and condemn the officers’ actions,” he said. “The men and women of the Billings Police Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office […] share these same emotions.”

St. John said it was appropriate that on Thursday, as Floyd’s memorial was held in Minneapolis, “that we in law enforcement acknowledge that we must do better and that we hear the message.”