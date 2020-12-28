Billings police continuing investigation of Sunday shooting

Billings police are continuing to investigate an incident in which a man was shot and then found unconscious in the front yard of a South Side residence early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Third Avenue South at about 2:52 a.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance and shots fired, according to a press release Monday afternoon from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

As of Monday afternoon, the shooting was not believed to be connected to a shooting earlier Sunday morning at Shooters Sports Bar Grill and Casino at 1600 Ave. D. In that incident someone fired shots at the bar at about 1:20 a.m. Customers were inside at the time, according to police. No one was injured and as of Monday afternoon police had yet to identify a suspect.

The man who was found shot on Third Avenue South was described by police as a 39-year-old man from Mississippi. He was taken by ambulance to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to Wooley.

No arrests in the South Side shooting had been made as of Monday afternoon. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 406-657-8473.

