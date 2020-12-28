 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings police continuing investigation of Sunday shooting
editor's pick alert top story

Billings police continuing investigation of Sunday shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting scene

Billings police investigate the scene after a man was shot in the 2800 block of Third Avenue South shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings police are continuing to investigate an incident in which a man was shot and then found unconscious in the front yard of a South Side residence early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Third Avenue South at about 2:52 a.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance and shots fired, according to a press release Monday afternoon from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Monday afternoon, the shooting was not believed to be connected to a shooting earlier Sunday morning at Shooters Sports Bar Grill and Casino at 1600 Ave. D. In that incident someone fired shots at the bar at about 1:20 a.m. Customers were inside at the time, according to police. No one was injured and as of Monday afternoon police had yet to identify a suspect.  

The man who was found shot on Third Avenue South was described by police as a 39-year-old man from Mississippi. He was taken by ambulance to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to Wooley. 

No arrests in the South Side shooting had been made as of Monday afternoon. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 406-657-8473. 

0
1
0
1
4

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reporter Mike Kordenbrock's memorable stories of 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News