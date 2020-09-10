 Skip to main content
Billings police continuing to investigate Sunday crash that sent 7 to hospital

Billings police continuing to investigate Sunday crash that sent 7 to hospital

Lewis Avneue crash investigation

The intersection of 7th Street West the Lewis Avenue is closed as Billings police investigate a 3 a.m. crash that injured several people in two vehicles.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Billings Police Department is continuing to investigate a crash at Lewis Avenue and Seventh Street West early Sunday that left seven people injured.

As of Wednesday afternoon the two-vehicle crash remained a non-fatal crash, but it had left hospitalized seven people ranging in age from 18 to 23, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

All involved were from Billings.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday and closed parts of the area to traffic into the day Sunday while the BPD crash team worked the scene.

According to Wooley no arrests or charges had been made as of Wednesday afternoon. One of the vehicles involved, a Nissan, was stolen, according to the lieutenant.

The driver of the Nissan is believed to be a 19-year-old man. His three passengers included a 23-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man. All were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. 

The other vehicle, a Toyota SUV, was driven by a 23-year-old man. Riding in the vehicle were a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman from Billings. Three of the four SUV occupants were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

