Billings Police Department annual report affirms rise in violent crime

Calls for service might have dropped for the Billings Police Department in 2021, but officers who respond have had to contend with a persistent rise in violent crime.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John gave a presentation Friday highlighting the figures published in the department’s annual report. St. John, in his 42nd year with the city police force, saw the drop in calls as a success, and a priority for the department is to ensure that officers have as much time as they need to confront the most pressing threats to public safety.

“(In 2021), 62% of all the arrests we made are administrative, paper warrant, people that have been arrested in the system. And why do we keep arresting them? Why do we keep dealing with these people? Because of the jam-up that we have in the criminal justice system,” St. John said.

In the wake of record-setting crime in Billings over the past two years, with homicides in the city peaking in 2020, voters have approved two safety levies. That funding has enabled BPD to up its capacity of both officers and civilian workers, and solidify a partnership between the department and mental health and addiction specialists.

That partnership formed partly in 2021 with the rejuvenation by BPD officers of the Motivated Addiction Alternative Program. The program’s Homeless Outreach Team, 65 homeless people reached treatment through court, jail or by volunteering. During his presentation Friday, St. John characterized the program as a “carrot and stick” philosophy, offering drug offenders treatment instead of jail.

“The problem with that philosophy is the jail space … 560 people are down there. They are overcrowded, and so you’ve got to make decisions on who goes,” St. John said. Yellowstone County Detention Facility has a capacity for 434 people.

What St. John wants to see implemented successfully, he said, is a “soft handoff” model in which police give social workers and mental health professionals control of situations involving someone who is clearly needing assistance, but is no threat.

“That would be absolutely ideal for us. So, instead of spending an hour or more there, it’s 10 minutes,” he said.

More space at YCDF and more time for officers are just two remedies to alleviate the over-burdened criminal justice system. The city is home to the largest number of supervised convicts in the state, the Gazette previously reported, along with two prerelease programs and the largest number of probation and parole officers in the state.

One man on prerelease in Billings for convictions in Missoula County is currently awaiting trial for nine felonies after he allegedly attacked several people a Jake’s restaurant in downtown Billings last year. The attack spurred a wider discussion from city and county officials on the incessant rise in violence, and the backlog of cases seen by prosecutors and defense attorneys alike.

In 2021, weapons complaints followed violent assaults and robberies on an upward trajectory, according to BPD’s annual report. Police received nearly 1,000 weapons complaints for the year, an increase of 23% compared to 2020 and nearly as many reported in 2019. Billings police found proof of a shooting within the city limits in 121 incidents last year, a marked increase from 31 in 2020.

“There is a propensity, especially with the youth in the community, to quickly go to weapons … Not counting patrol, just specialized units, we recovered 364 weapons,” St. John said.

Robberies committed with a firearm made up about a quarter of the 146 robberies reported in Billings in 2021, a 10-year high, but only a slight increase compared to 2020. BPD reported 818 aggravated assaults last year, the vast majority of which were assaults with a weapon. Partner or family member assaults, including reports of strangulation, made up about 25% of all aggravated assaults in 2021.

“We’re seeing a prevalence of weapons, the propensity of people to use them, and the result is we have more serious injuries out the backend of that … One of our core strategic objectives is to get these numbers down,” St. John said.

Also on the rise were cases of sexual assault, in part due to a 44% increase in referrals from case workers within the Department of Public Health and Human Services, St. John said.

One violent crime that decreased last year was homicides, down to six deliberate homicides investigated compared to the 16 in 2020. Excluding 2020, however, the number of homicides in Billings for 2021 were still the highest reported since 2015.

“I will reiterate that the great majority of our violent crimes, to include homicide, are committed by people who knew each other. There is a relationship, they’re an acquaintance, it’s a business deal, a drug deal gone bad, a rip-off, whatever the case may be. We have very few…random acts of violence,” St. John said.

