Billings Police Department has joined investigation into Battleship Apartments fire

A fire Saturday night that collapsed the roof of the Battleship Apartments off Third Avenue South is being investigated by the Billings Police Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The BPD's involvement in the investigation was announced in an updated press release issued Sunday afternoon by Morgan Tyrone, a deputy fire marshal for the Billings Fire Department.
The scene of the fire was held overnight by BFD, and an investigation continued Sunday morning.
"This is a joint investigation with the Billings Police Department," Tyrone wrote. "Please contact Billings Police Department for further information."
The press release also contained a $180,000 estimate for property and content loss caused by the fire. The property is insured, but it's unknown if the contents were, the release says.
The structure was unoccupied and no one was injured as a result of the fire, per the release.
The fire began at 7:49 p.m. and fire crews closed off the 3100 block of Third Avenue South during their response. The fire caused enough damage to collapse the roof "across a large portion of the building," the BFD press release says.
A section of the attic space of the building was engulfed in flames and was difficult for crews to access, Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said Saturday night.
Firefighters took a defensive approach after determining that the building was vacant.
A gas leak explosion last December at the same apartment complex left two people with burn injuries and the building in need of repair before it could be occupied again. The gas leak explosion was described as accidental in a BFD press release, which estimated it caused $250,000 in property and content losses.
In late December, property manager Harry One Bear said that insurance inspectors were looking over the building and that the intention was to reopen it, although he did not have a timeline for when that could take place.
One Bear manages the property for John Skauge. Skauge owns several properties in Billings, including Buck's Bar and the Colonial Apartments off South 27th Street.