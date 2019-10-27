A vehicle fire Sunday morning on Third Avenue South is being investigated by the Billings Police Department.
No one was injured in a fire that "caused severe damage to the passenger compartment of a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup," according to the Billings Fire Department.
The fire, on the 2900 block of Third Avenue South, occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and is estimated to have caused $1,650 in property and content loss. Neither the vehicle nor its contents were insured.
In a press release written by Fire Marshal Mike Spini, the fire department said the incident had been forwarded to BPD for additional investigation.