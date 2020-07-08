Billings Police Department to receive up to $50K for railroad safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Police Department will receive a Railroad Trespassing Enforcement Grant of up to $50,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration.

The FRA awarded more than half a million dollars in Railroad Trespassing Enforcement Grants to law enforcement agencies Tuesday to support life-saving trespass abatement in multiple states. Funds total $528,028, to 11 projects in six states which in addition to Montana include California, Florida, Massachusetts, North Carolina and New Jersey. Billings is the only Montana city to be awarded funds so far.

In awarding the grants, FRA focused on trespass hot spots — geographic areas where law enforcement agencies have witnessed high instances of the behavior.

Between 2014 and 2018, FRA research confirmed 4,721 trespass incidents resulting in 2,412 deaths in the United States.

In making these grant selections, FRA afforded preference to 10 states with the highest numbers of trespass-related incidents. FRA then considered geographic diversity and applicants using innovative approaches to saving lives.