Billings police deploy Taser, arrest man they say tried to drive vehicle through backyard

Police shot a man with a Taser stun gun and arrested him Sunday after he tried to drive through a backyard in an attempt to escape them, according to the Billings Police Department.

Both police and neighbors had been nearby when the man took off in the vehicle, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Clyde Reid.

The incident happened on the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue North. At about 2:07 p.m. police received a report of suspicious activity. Reid said someone had been seen possibly swapping around license plates on a car. Police are familiar with the individual in question, according to the sergeant.

Police arrived and knocked on a door, at which point they heard another door bang and see the man getting into a vehicle, which he then drives across a yard before getting stuck between shrubbery and a parked car.

The man reversed the vehicle and at some point became entangled with the parked car before continuing to try and drive forward, according to Reid.

Police backed away and yelled at the man to stop and eventually one officer approached the side doors of the vehicle and was able to fire her Taser through the window. The Taser was effective in "locking up" the man so that police could arrest him, according to Reid.