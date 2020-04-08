Billings police: Drug crimes dip in 2019 after years of increase

Other trends are easier to see; both aggravated and non-aggravated assaults hit five-year highs after years of increases.

And some long-running trends were broken, like the dip in drug offenses after increases each of the past four years. However, that's complicated by the fact that drug seizures by some units rose; the BPD Street Crimes Unit seized 91 pounds of drugs, 27 pounds more than the previous year; the Montana Violent Offender Task Force seized more meth, cocaine, and heroin than last year; the City-County Special Investigations Unit seized less of those drugs than last year, but far more illegal pharmaceutical drugs.

BPD spokesman Lt. Brandon Wooley said that there's no hard evidence linking the decline in drug crimes to other declines or targeted policing efforts.

"We don't have the data or research to point our fingers and say this is what it was,” he said. "(But) I don’t think it’s just a coincidence.”

He cited drops in property crimes that are often associated with increase drug activity, and efforts from the Street Crimes Unit and Project Safe Neighborhoods, which were formed in 2017.