Billings police: Drug crimes dip in 2019 after years of increase

Assaults continued to rise in Billings in 2019, but the city saw its first decline in drug offenses after years of increases, according to the police department's annual report.
The statistics-based release comes as Billings City Council is debating whether to run a public safety mill levy that would raise taxes to hire more police, firefighters, and municipal court staff.
Overall calls for service just barely hit a five-year high, driven by multi-year increases in calls for suspicious activity, trespassing, and welfare checks.
In a letter in the report, police chief Rich St. John highlighted decreases in homicides, drug offenses, burglaries, robberies, and thefts.
"These results were made possible by not only hard work of our employees, but partnerships with other agencies and city departments," he wrote.
Along with those decreases came increases in assaults and sex offenses, including rape. Statistics in the report don't represent charges or convictions, which occur after police send cases to prosecutors.
Some of the variation has bounced up and down in recent years, making trends difficult to discern. For example, homicides dropped from seven in 2018 to five in 2019; of those, five in 2018 and three in 2019 were classified as criminal homicide. But the statistic has yo-yoed during the past five years.
Other trends are easier to see; both aggravated and non-aggravated assaults hit five-year highs after years of increases.
And some long-running trends were broken, like the dip in drug offenses after increases each of the past four years. However, that's complicated by the fact that drug seizures by some units rose; the BPD Street Crimes Unit seized 91 pounds of drugs, 27 pounds more than the previous year; the Montana Violent Offender Task Force seized more meth, cocaine, and heroin than last year; the City-County Special Investigations Unit seized less of those drugs than last year, but far more illegal pharmaceutical drugs.
BPD spokesman Lt. Brandon Wooley said that there's no hard evidence linking the decline in drug crimes to other declines or targeted policing efforts.
"We don't have the data or research to point our fingers and say this is what it was,” he said. "(But) I don’t think it’s just a coincidence.”
He cited drops in property crimes that are often associated with increase drug activity, and efforts from the Street Crimes Unit and Project Safe Neighborhoods, which were formed in 2017.
“You have these proactive units who are going out there and just being very aggressive targeting street level crimes,” he said, which can lead to an initial increase in arrests but hopefully results in an eventual reduction. “I think you’re starting to see the overall trend with some of that proactive activity.”
He also noted that an increase in the number of busts with international ties could explain the increases in drug seizures despite the decrease in offenses. The City-County unit recorded three "disruption/dismantled" international drug organizations in 2019, compared to one in 2018.
Whether the 2019 decrease in drug offenses is just a blip in the upward trend or represents the start of a long-term reversal is "the million dollar question,” Wooley said. He also said that efforts by agencies treating mental health problems and addiction likely influence drug statistics.
“It sure looks like something's changing and working, but give us another year to see if that trend keeps going down.”
Other stats
Complaints against police continued to rise. The department recorded 192 complaints in 2019, 26 more than last year and 51 more than 2016. The increase included both major and minor complaint categories from both citizens and the department itself. Complaints included eight use-of-force allegations from citizens and five from the department, and two criminal conduct violations from both citizens and the department.
Sexual assault offenses hit a five-year high of 91 after dipping last year, which included 76 sexual intercourse without consent offenses. Other sex offenses, a category including sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, and statutory rape, rose from last year with 132 offenses, but was below 2016 and 2017 figures.
Motor vehicle thefts plummeted by 200 offenses compared to last year, down to 572, a five-year low. Burglary and theft also dropped to five-year lows.
Fraud offenses continued a steep rise, hitting a five-year high of 1,103, about 200 more than last year.
Driving under the influence increased after four years of drops. Police recorded 617 offenses, the highest figure in the past three years.
Traffic crashes hit a five-year high at 4,014. The intersection of King Avenue West and Shiloh road had the most wrecks of any intersection in the city.
Police arrested 4,422 people a total of 12,583 times in 2019. That includes 5,047 arrests of 1,221 Native Americans — about 40% of total arrests. That's a far greater proportion than Billings' American Indian population, which makes up about 5% of the city, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Groups like the American Civil Liberties Union have been critical of incarceration rates of American Indians in Montana.
