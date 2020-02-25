Billings police have identified persons of interest in Golden Boulevard shooting

Police investigating a shooting last weekend have identified three "persons of interest."

The shooting early Saturday morning sent a 20-year-old man from Billings to an area hospital. Police initially reported the victim had a single gunshot wound and that it did not appear to be a life-threatening injury.

The three persons of interest were found during a traffic stop near the scene of the shooting shortly after it was reported at around 2 a.m. Saturday. The persons of interest, ages 19, 19 and 17, are all males from Billings, said Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

In a social media post early Saturday morning Sgt. Tony Jensen said all parties involved had been located.

The shooting remains under investigation by BPD's Investigations Division, but as of Tuesday morning there had been no arrests or charges, Wooley said.

The shooting happened at or near a residence on the 2600 block of Golden Boulevard.

At about 1:51 a.m. police had been called to the area of Rimrock Road and Zimmerman Trail for a report of a disturbance. A short while later there was a 911 call reporting a shooting on the 2600 block of Golden Boulevard.

Investigators are still looking into whether the reported disturbance and nearby shooting are associated or if it was a coincidence, Wooley said.

