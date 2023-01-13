Billings police hunting car involved in Friday kidnapping

Billings Police are hunting for a car involved in an early-morning Friday kidnapping.

The car is described as a silver or gray 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a loud muffler. The suspect in the kidnapping is an Hispanic man in his 20s, police Sgt. Garrett Peterson.

At about 3:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a weapons complaint on the 3000 block of 4th Avenue South.

No one was injured in that armed confrontation, although one man was forced at gunpoint into the suspect’s car. The victim was able to escape the car which then sped off.