Billings police hunting second suspect in weekend homicide

Billings Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in Saturday's homicide on the South Side.

Police arrested one man, an escapee from a Billings prison release center, shortly after the shooting on the 200 block of South 29th Street. A second suspect ran away and hasn’t yet been arrested.

On Monday police said they’re hunting for Braden Rock Above, age 22, who is described at 6-foot 3-inches tall and 193 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Rock Above and the victim of the homicide were escapees from a prison transitional center in Great Falls, according to police Lt. Matt Lennick..

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rock Above is encouraged to call Billings Police at 406-657-8460.

The victim was apparently shot while traveling in a car at about midnight on Saturday with the two suspects. He later died from his injuries, police said in a press release.

It was the second on Saturday in Billings. On Saturday morning at 1:54 a.m., a shooting occurred in the 200 block of South 27th Street, police said in a tweet.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a personal vehicle to be treated for gunshot wounds. A suspect in that shooting has not yet been identified, police said.

Saturday’s homicide was at least the 14th death due to gun violence in Yellowstone County this year, with three of those people shot dead by Billings Police. Of those 14 deaths, four were under age 20. Two people have been stabbed to death.

On Oct. 20, 39-year-old William Darling Jr. of Billings shot his wife and 11-year-old son and then killed himself. Earlier in the month, a Lockwood woman was killed when she was shot in the neck by a man who was cleaning his gun.