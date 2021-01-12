Billings police identify suspect arrested for Monday homicide

The Billings Police Department has identified the 20-year-old man suspected of killing a 41-year-old woman who was found dead in a living room Monday "with injuries consistent with a cutting instrument," according to a BPD press release.

The press release issued Tuesday morning named the man as Beau Papin. Papin is being held at the Yellowstone County detention facility on suspicion of deliberate homicide.

Speaking near the scene of the homicide Monday BPD Lt. Dave Cardillo described the suspect as the son of the woman found dead. The Tuesday press release describes Papin and the victim as being related and living together.

The victim has yet to be publicly identified. Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Police were sent to to check out a physical disturbance in progress at Calhoun Lane at 2:48 p.m. and when they arrived the victim was dead, according to the press release, which was written by BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Cardillo on Monday described officers arriving to an apartment and finding a pool of blood around an open window. Police tracked down the suspect and arrested him nearby, according to Cardillo.

Detectives from the police department's investigations division are handling the investigation. The homicide Monday was the first of 2021 for the Billings Police Department. In 2020 the police department began investigating its first homicide of the year on April 26 after Micah Aaron Myron was fatally shot in front of a residence on South 31st street. Yellowstone County finished 2020 with 19 homicides.

