Billings police identify suspected driver in pursuit; detectives investigating other allegations involving vehicle

From King Avenue East and Orchard, the vehicle fled westbound onto I-90. Both the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol located the suspect vehicle, which fled from them as well, according to Kriviitz.

The suspect vehicle "turned around on I-90 and went eastbound back towards Billings," Krivitz wrote.

The sheriff's office attempted to spike strip the suspect vehicle, which then swerved into the barrow pit and hit a cable median. The tires did deflate, Krivitz wrote. Wednesday evening law enforcement said that before it crashed the truck had been driving on three tires. After MHP conducted a "pit maneuver" on the suspect vehicle causing it to spin and crash near Second Avenue North and North 19th, Slater allegedly ran on foot.

He was caught about a block away.

Three people were in the truck, Krivitz said after the crash Wednesday night. The victim in the back seat of the truck was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response. A woman also appeared to be taken into police custody.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.