Billings police identify suspected driver in pursuit; detectives investigating other allegations involving vehicle

Billings police have identified the man they suspect was driving a white pickup truck that crashed into a parked car in Billings after leading law enforcement on a pursuit Wednesday night.
Terry Slater of Lodge Grass was arrested Wednesday night, according to a Wednesday evening media email update issued by Billings Police Department Lt. Brian Krivitz.
The Wednesday night update from Krivitz also provides additional details about the pursuit, including what initially drew police to try to pull over the pickup truck.
"It was reported that someone was beating another person in the back seat of the vehicle described as a white Chevy truck," Krivitz wrote.
The BPD Detectives Division was called to investigate other "criminal allegations" involving the vehicle, according to Krivitz.
Thursday morning, Slater, age 34, was listed in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility under charges of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, specifically methamphetamine, felony parole violation and felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Police responded to the reported disturbance near Fifth Street West and Clark Avenue, and then attempted a traffic stop at King Avenue East and Orchard Lane. The initial call came in at about 7:05 p.m.
From King Avenue East and Orchard, the vehicle fled westbound onto I-90. Both the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol located the suspect vehicle, which fled from them as well, according to Kriviitz.
The suspect vehicle "turned around on I-90 and went eastbound back towards Billings," Krivitz wrote.
The sheriff's office attempted to spike strip the suspect vehicle, which then swerved into the barrow pit and hit a cable median. The tires did deflate, Krivitz wrote. Wednesday evening law enforcement said that before it crashed the truck had been driving on three tires. After MHP conducted a "pit maneuver" on the suspect vehicle causing it to spin and crash near Second Avenue North and North 19th, Slater allegedly ran on foot.
He was caught about a block away.
Three people were in the truck, Krivitz said after the crash Wednesday night. The victim in the back seat of the truck was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response. A woman also appeared to be taken into police custody.
